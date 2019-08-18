news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/ Isaac Asirifi, GNA



Assin-Fosu (C/R), Aug. 18, GNA - The Central Region Police Command has set up a five-member Committee to investigate some police personnel for allegedly shielding and extorting money from suspected criminals in the Assin-Fosu Municipality.

The Committee has Chief Superintendent Reuben Asiwoko, Central Regional Crime Officer as chairman.

The members are DSP Kenneth Kuntogli, Cape Coast. Metro. Crime Officer; DSP Robert Awampaga, Mankessim Divisional Crime Officer; Detective Chief Inspector William Addy, UCC Station CID; and Detective Sergeant Mawuli Nyamasekpor, Mankessim Divisional CID.

They have been given 14 days to investigate the allegations and appropriately submit its findings to the Regional Commander for the needed action to be taken.

The move was in response to recent allegations by the Assin Youth Association (AYA), in a press release which went viral on social media on alleged misconducts by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daniel Dartey, the Divisional Crime Officer and others.

AYA also gave out two alleged video evidences of a policeman in uniform negotiating with cybercrime suspects and eventually freeing them after talking GH¢880.00 out of GH¢ 2000.00 amount charged.

In a radio interview at the weekend at Assin Fosu, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, had accused the entire police force of the area as corrupt and must be transferred en-bloc.

But, briefing the media in Assin-Fosu on Thursday, Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Manly Awuni, the Regional Commander, said the Police Administration remains resolute in its quest to maintain law and order at all times.

Therefore, to maintain the integrity and professionalism of the Ghana Police Services, he charged the members of Committee to discharge their duties with dedication and efficiency.

He said the allegations have dented the image, professionalism, integrity, and competence of all police personnel in the Division, hence the urgent need to investigate and present findings.

He said the investigations was part of their internal arrangement to ensure that the rights of all were not infringed upon while sanctions are meted out to culprits in accordance with the law.

COP Awini called for calm saying the police will not shield any officer found to have misconducted themselves.

He urged all persons who have issues concerning any police officer in Assin-Fosu to reach out to the Committee to enable them deliver on their mandate.

GNA