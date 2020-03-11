news, story, article

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Cape Coast, March 11, GNA - More than nine hundred students across the Central Region have benefitted from the 2020 Springboard Road Show in Cape Coast.



The event held at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) is an initiative of Springboard Road Show Foundation (SRSF) and supported by MTN Ghana.

It is a motivational and personal development event that provides the platform for emerging leaders, young professionals and tertiary students to draw a 10- year career, finance and property acquisition plan.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Noel kojo- Ganson, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana called on stakeholders to create opportunities for the youth to develop their potentials.

He urged the youth to take concrete decisions that would help them achieve their goals to become greater personalities to drive national development.

Speaking on the theme: “The need for emerging leaders to take stock of circumstances; how to reach your aspirations”, he explained that it was prudent for the youth to have mentors to serve as a source of motivation to empower them to conquer obstacles.

The Marketing Officer encouraged young people to work harder, constantly improve their skills and take on more tasks in developing their careers.

He tasked them to dream big, share their future ideas, respect other people’s views and listen to those who have different ideas to help in achieving success.

In an interview by the GNA, some participants expressed gratitude to MTN and SRSF for the intensive empowerment programme geared towards planning their careers at an early stage for fruitful outcomes.

John Abban, a student from the University of Cape Coast said "We thank MTN and SRSF for their vision to develop the talents of young people to facilitate employment creation ".

GNA