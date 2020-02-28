news, story, article

Cape Coast, Feb. 28, GNA - The Executive Council of the Central Regional chapter of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana, (CLOSAG), has declared its unflinching support for its March 3 nationwide strike.



The strike is intended to demand 15 per cent of interim premium -allowance government had to pay to workers to cushion them for the economic hardship.

The declaration of support for the intended strike came on the heels of an emergency meeting held on Thursday, February 27, to discuss the partial implementation of payment of interim to its members and the notice served by NEC to embark on a strike.

A statement signed by Alhaji Apam Nuhu, the Regional Secretary of the Association after the meeting, said: "We the Regional Executive Council of CLOSAG in the Central Region hereby declare our unflinching support to the National Executive Committee’s (NEC) decision to embark on a nationwide strike any time we are called upon to do so”...





“...considering the fact that government has requested for a two week engagement with our leadership."

It urged all members of the Association to wear red bands and fly red flags to press home their demand.

According to the Association, they have waited for long enough in vain and can no longer bear the frustration and demotivation that had characterised what they described as "obvious inequity".

On August 16, 2016 the Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government for the payment of a 15per cent interim premium to all CLOGSAG members effective January 1, 2017.

He said, to date, only 10 per cent interim premium had been paid and the members we are demanding the payment of the five percent arrears in addition to the current 15 percent due.

Consequently, it pleaded with the Government to listen to their plea and grant their demands for the full implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on August 18, 2016.

CLOGSAG is a Registered Trade Union and the mouthpiece of workers in the Civil and Local Government Services as well as other establishments.

It originated from the Civil Servants’ Association, which has its roots in the Colonial Civil Service.

GNA