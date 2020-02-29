news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Adidome (VR), Feb. 29, GNA - Mr. Stephen Amoah, a member of the 2020 Population and Housing Census Management Committee has told the Central Tongu Census Implementation Committee that the 2020 Census night would be used as a reference point for the enumeration period.

He said the Census Night would help the enumerators know where each person was at a particular time and how people were migrating in the country.

Mr. Amoah who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of an eight-member Census Implementation Committee for the Central Tongu District said the Census Night being used as a reference point would also help avoid double counting of people.

He said a lot of activities were supposed to be carried out on June 28, 2020, which will be the Census night for people to remember and make reference to where they were on the said date.

“The Census Night would be characterized by a lot of music, drama and fire engine in some communities to make people remember the day and prepare them for the Census activities,” he said.

Mr. Amoah said the 2020 Population and Housing Census (PHC) would be technologically driven since computer assisted personal interview, picking Global Positioning System (GPS), coordinates for all structures and communities would be used in the data collection to ensure accuracy and speed.

He said because a lot of advanced technological devices would be used in the 2020 PHC, the District Census Implementation Committee had to be circumspect in recruiting the enumerators.

Mr. Louis Toboh, the Deputy Volta Regional Director of Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) told the Committee members they were supposed to put all resources together to make the 2020 PHC a success since data from the census would go a long way to facilitate the development of the District.

“The success of the 2020 PHC in the Central Tongu District is dependent on you, the committee members”, he stressed.

The Census would begin on June 28, 2020 with a Census Night under the slogan; “2020 PHC: You Count, Get Counted.”

