By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Yendi (N/R), Feb. 21, GNA - An eight-member 2020 District Census Implementation Committee has been inaugurated at Yendi to begin field operations for this year’s Population and Housing Census (PHC) in the area.

It is chaired by Mr Gaspard Dery, Yendi Municipal Coordinating Director. The other members include; Mr Mohmmed Abdul-Rashid, District Census Officer as Secretary, Mr Awal Suhuyini, Yendi Municipal Planning Officer, Member and Mr Inusah Abdul-Rahaman, Acting Yendi Municipal Information Officer, Member.

The rest are; Alhaji Alhassan Mustapha, Yendi Municipal Director of Education, Member, Hajia Hadjara, Yendi Municipal Director of Health, Member, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan Iddi, Yendi Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education, Member and Wale-Lana Fuseini Shahadu, Representative of Traditional Council, Member.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, who inaugurated the Committee, said a PHC was an indispensable governance tool required to ensure that good governance and democracy worked.

Alhaji Hammed was hopeful that members of the Committee would plan effectively, and successfully implement the 2020 PHC, whose outcome would improve policy-making in the country.

He, therefore, called on the citizenry in the area to avail themselves for the exercise, especially during field enumeration.

Mr George Agbenyo, Northern Regional Statistician called on traditional and religious leaders, the Information Services Department, National Commission for Civic Education amongst other stakeholders to help create awareness on the PHC.

