news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Nangodi (UE), Feb 26, GNA - Mr Felix Geli, the Upper East Regional Statistician, has said accurate data from population and housing census is indispensable and crucial in proper national planning and development.



The data becomes more crucial and imperative when implementing decentralized programmes and policies as it will enable accurate allocation of resources and investments.

The Regional Statistician was speaking at the inauguration of the 2020 population and housing census eight-member committee of the Nabdam District, in Nangodi.

“The demarcation of administrative zones, constituencies and the electoral areas and the facilitation of equitable distribution of resources are all made possible through the Population and Housing Census,” he said.

Mr Geli explained that development partners and other stakeholders relied heavily on census data to enable them carry out their investment, to promote development and the wellbeing of the people.

He said “apart from development partners such as the UNDP relying on the Population and Housing Census to support in development, it is also useful for service providers and industries”.

Mrs Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, said improper data regarding the population of each area, could lead government to unfairly distribute national resources that did not significantly address the challenges of the communities.

“Our Assembly has been using old census data for communities in allocation of our resources. Bad census data is an affront to the people of this District and a disservice to our people since resources will be misallocated.

“For instance, our population figure per Ghana Health Service is about 38,000 hence vaccines and other health equipment are allocated based on this figure, which does not reflect the actual population on the ground,” she noted.

The DCE noted that population and housing census was a major tool in ensuring good governance and it was imperative for all stakeholders to take keen interest in the exercise.

As part of efforts to support the committee to work effectively, the DCE stated that the Assembly had provided office space and a store room among other services to the District Census Secretariat since its assumption of duties in January this year.

She urged key stakeholders including chiefs and families to cooperate effectively when the census agents go around and ask them questions.

GNA