By Erica Apetaua Addo, GNA



Ahwetieso (W/R), February 24, GNA - An eight-member Municipal Census Implementation Committee for Tarkwa-Nsuaem has been inaugurated at Ahwetieso with a call on the members to bring their experiences to bear to ensure a successful census.

Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who inaugurated the committee explained that to track the current changes that have taken place in the country, there was the need for the census to update the data on the demographic and socio-economic characteristics of the Municipality.

Mr Asmah said the census was essential for the municipal planning to ensure the judicious use of available resources, adding that, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly for instance, would benefit from the data that would be collected from this year’s census.

He entreated the committee to bring the experiences from their various fields to bear on the implementation of the census in the Municipality.

The committee, chaired by the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Isaac Kwakye, have Mr Frank Agyemang Prempeh, District Census officer, Mr Emmanuel Affelkum, Municipal Health Director and Mr Frederick Kaayeng, Municipal Information officer as members.

The rest are; Mr Richard Ussher, Municipal Statistician, Mr Peter Dyaka Sunkare, the Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) , Mr Alex Kweku Duah, Municipal Education Director and a representative from the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, Nana Kweku Koja II.

Mr Ernest Nyarko, Western Regional Statistician, called on the census committee to ensure that qualified field officers were selected for the exercise slated for June 28, 2020.

He stressed the need for intensive public education for the citizenry to understand the essence of the exercise and cooperate with the field officers.

The Chairman of the Census Implementation Committee, Mr Isaac Kwakye expressed the hope that with the quality of persons on the committee, the exercise would be successful in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

