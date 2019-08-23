news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - The Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has urged members of the Osu community to celebrate this year’s Homowo in peace.

This is to curb the trend of violence that characterizes ritual performance and preparations towards the celebration of the Osu Homowo festivities.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Nii Ofori Quaye, Head of Public Relations of KoKMA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Assembly condemned in no uncertain terms the eruption of violence acts and disturbances recently in the Osu township during the performance of the ritual feast for the Osu deities.

The statement said the tension in the community led to the deployment of security personnel by the Municipal Security Council of the Assembly to salvage the situation.

The Assembly applauds the security agencies over their swift intervention which, to a large extent, averted any clash as they were on standby throughout the town procession activities till that evening when the ceremony came to an end.

Nevertheless, the statement said, the Assembly wished to reiterate its resolve, as always, to maintain its neutral stance in an effort to broker peace between the factions in the run-up to the celebration of the Homowo festival and after the climax.

“The general public is assured that the security agencies will be placed on high alert during the Homowo festivities to arrest perpetrators of violence and organised crime,” he added.

He said members of the public were to take note of the existence of the Public Order Act 1994 (Act 491) which enforced compliance with its directive regarding disturbance of peace.

As such, any recalcitrant individual who fell foul of the law would be dealt with strictly according to law to serve as deterrent to others.

The Assembly urges all the citizens of Osu to go about their normal activities during the festive occasion without fear or panic as measures had been put in place to avert any breach of the peace in the community.

Again, they are encouraged to maintain their peaceful co-existence as they invite and welcome friends, visitors and family members living far and near to share in the joy of celebrating this historic festival.

“The Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly wishes all citizens of Osu Afi oo! Afi!! Afi aya ni ebanina wo!!!” the statement concluded.

GNA