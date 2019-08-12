news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Aug 12, GNA - Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), on Sunday presented a Cow and an envelope with an undisclosed amount of money to their Muslims to mark Eidul-Adha celebrations.

Eidul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice to emulate the devotion of the Patriarch Ibrahim also known as Abraham to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son.

Speaking at the congregation prayers which was held under the theme “Keeping on to the straight path” at Burma Camp in Accra, the CDS said the festival enabled them as uniformed personnel, civilian employees and families to attain the needed spiritual heights as servants of Allah.

“Let the spirit of sacrifice and clarity which move you to distribute the offerings to your neighbours across the religious divide be a permanent hallmark of your professional life”, he added

“I do appreciate our Muslim brethren who served in various capacities in Peacekeeping Operation for your genuine longing to celebrate this day with your family and love ones back home. I believe the Eid-ul-Adha will strengthen you spiritually”, he said.

He entreated all the Muslim brothers to pray for the success of all programmes and projects lined up to improve the profession posture of the GAF.

Sheik Major Najmu-Deen Agbere Mohammed, the Acting Chief Imam of the GAF said, the symbolism of the sacrifice was about the submission of the will of Allah, act of worship and sacrifice to Allah to accept their offerings.

He said, as Ghanaians, they sacrificed to thank Allah for how far he had brought the Muslims in the country as one people and for the peace in Ghana and the entire world.

Sheik Mohammed said, Ghanaians, especially the youth should keep on the straight path of Allah by committing to his word, doing what he wants them to do and forbidden what they have asked not to do.

“Killing somebody out of terrorism is haram because there is nowhere in the Quran that says we should kill people. That is not Islam and people are using Islam to commit crime but Islam needs peace.

So the youth of today should submit and not rush for wealth. They must not be smarter than anyone. They should do whatever is right and should be responsible citizens because whatever they do, they will leave it to the next generation. They should emulate our forefathers who fought for the country. Pay our taxes, obey our laws to get Allah Blessings. There is no shortcut to success in life”, he said.

GNA