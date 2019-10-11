news, story, article

Tamale, Oct. 11, GNA - An official of the Centre for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD-Ghana), Ambassador Francis Tsegah, has urged government to adopt available prudent measures to improve on local governance in the country.

He noted that a well streamlined local system of governance with better provisions for public service delivery would impact positively on the lives of ordinary citizens.

Ambassador Tsegah made the call at a two-day capacity-building workshop in Tamale, organised by CDD Ghana to enhance public official’s responsiveness to service delivery.

The project dubbed “Enhancing Public Official Responsiveness to Service Delivery at the Sub-National Level”, funded by STAR-Ghana seeks to improve on public official responsiveness to service delivery, institutional and resource allocation to social development, and advocating to fix inequality gaps at the sub-national level.

The event, which was attended by Non-State Actors, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Media and Non- Government Organisations (NGOs) was to build a coalition to support CDD-Ghana policy advocacy on deepening decentralisation for accountable local governance for better service delivery.

Ambassador Tsegah, who is also a Senior Fellow at CDD-Ghana, noted that the project would increase awareness and drive interest in local government development issues, and use District League Table (DLT) research findings by the media, CSOs to network for advocacy and programme interventions.

He said the project would further improve on access and capacity of the media, CSOs and NGOs to analyse and use new sources of evidence to demand accountability.

Mr Mohammed Awal, the Project Team Leader of CDD-Ghana, said there should be policy for advocacy change, which required long term commitment for timing and resource availability to enhance evidence-based advocacy to influence and demand accountability to improve on governance and social service delivery

He called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to implement effective services delivery and be accountable to local people, especially in the rural areas to enhance the livelihoods of the people.

