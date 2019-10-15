news, story, article

Accra, Oct 15, GNA - The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has selected a new batch of experts, practitioners,



and scholars to join its Democracy and Development (D&D) Fellows Programme.

Launched in July 2018, the D&D Fellows Programme is designed to attract scholars, researchers, consultants, and practitioners whose current research or policy interest, specialty and expertise overlap CDD-Ghana’s and who are interested in collaborating with the Center to influence policy processes and development outcomes through research, analysis, education, and advocacy.

A statement issued by CDD-Ghana, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency, said the new D&D Fellows are: Dr George K. Ofosu, an Assistant Professor of Political Science in the Department of Government at the London School of Economics, and Dr Kelly Ann Krawczyk, an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Auburn University.

The rest are Dr J. Jarpa Dawuni, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Howard University, Washington D.C, Mr Kwame Sarpong Asiedu, a pharmacist by profession, with 19 years of practice to his name, including lecturing in Ghana and the United Kingdom, and Mr Manasseh Azure Awuni, a freelance investigative journalist based in Accra.

Others are Dr Musah Khalid, who works as a Senior Specialist, Housing Research, at Canada’s foremost housing authority, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Dr Ohene Aku Kwapong, Founder and Managing Partner of The Songhai Group, a corporate development company, and of the Practice School, a Management Programme focused on developing senior management for African companies, and Mr Patrick Asare, who has over two decades’ experience in the US energy industry.

The new Fellows bring to 17 the number of experts, practitioners, and scholars currently affiliated with CDD-Ghana as D&D Fellows.

Existing D&D Fellows include Professor S. Kwaku Asare, Professor J. Atsu Amegashie, Professor Gretchen Bauer, Maame Abena Mensa-Bonsu, Dr John Osae-Kwapong, and Dr Derrick Akpalu.

Among other things, Fellows lead public roundtables and lectures in their area of expertise and write and publish policy papers and topical commentaries under the banner of CDD-Ghana.

GNA