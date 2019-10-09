news, story, article

By Boakye Baafi, GNA



Torve-Akatsi (V/R) Oct 09, GNA – Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, has exhorted Catholic faithfuls in the teaching profession to be exemplary by demonstration more commitment to duty.

“This is the way your Christian beliefs and convictions can reflect on your work as you do your utmost to teach and prepare Ghanaian children not only for academic excellence, but moral and ethical values that would help grow into responsible adulthood,” he added.

Most Rev Kwofie made the call in an address read on his behalf at the swearing-in of the first elected executive members of the Association of Catholic Teachers (ACT) at Torve-Akatsi in the Volta Region.

The new executive replaces the Coordinating Team, which was tasked to manage the affairs of the Association after its inauguration in 2008, by Most Rev. Kwofie.

The nine-member executive, who was elected by delegates from the twelve catholic dioceses and archdioceses in the country, has Brother Emmanuel Hope Dogodzi from the Accra Archdiocese as the President.

Brothers Francis Awan Ndago and Emmanuel Gazari from the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese were elected Vice President and Secretary respectively, while Brother Christian Youngs from the Ho Diocese was voted the financial secretary.

Sister Rita Ndonibi from the Kumasi archdiocese was elected as the Vice Secretary, with Brother Solomon Armah Boadi of Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese and Brother Williams Boakye-Baafi from Konongo-Mampong Diocese emerging as Treasurer and Coordinator, respectively.

Brother Mathew Asakiwine from the Sunyani Diocese and Sister Cynthia Dadzi from Cape Coast Archdiocese were voted as Co-opted members.

Most Rev. Kwofie reminded the executive members-elect of the work ahead and counseled the fear of God and trustworthiness to put the Association in a better poise to be able to champion the cause of not only catholic teachers but all teachers in the country.

Bro. Emmanuel Hope Dogodzi, the President thanked the members for selecting the team for leadership and pledged to work hard to promote holistic quality education at all levels to achieve the goals of the Catholic Church in the area of education.

He called for unity and active participation of all Catholic Teachers in the Country in the Association, to help uplift its image at all levels.

