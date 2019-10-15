news, story, article

By Boakye Baafi, GNA

Asonomaso (Ash), Oct. 15, GNA - Reverend Fr. Edward Baah Baafi, a Catholic Priest from the Konongo Mampong Catholic Diocese, now working in the United States of America (USA), has instituted an award scheme for hard-working teachers and pupils of the St. Gabriel Catholic Basic Schools at Asonomaso in the Kwabre East Municipality of Ashanti.

Reverend Baafi, who is a native of the town, speaking at the maiden teachers’ award ceremony, where deserving teachers were honoured, said the purpose was to motivate hard working and dedicated teachers in the school for their sacrifice in providing quality education to the pupils despite the numerous challenges.

He said teachers played a crucial role in the character formation of children and so there was the need to recognize their contribution to society, adding that, the awards scheme would be held annually to show appreciation to teachers.

He said the gesture was part of his call to priesthood since showing gratitude was part of Christian evangelization works.

Rev. Fr. Baafi, expressed worry about the high rate of teenage pregnancy and promiscuity in the area and appealed to parents in the community to educate their wards and invest in their education, instead of spending on funerals.

Rev. Fr. Patrick Owusu Ansah, Local Manager of the St. Gabriel Catholic Basic Schools, commended the priest for instituting the awards scheme and appealed to other well-to-do natives to emulate him.

Five teachers, selected from both the Junior High and the primary schools were rewarded at the ceremony.

Each received a citation and an undisclosed amount of money.

