By Emmanuel Nyatiskor, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), Aug. 30 GNA- Mr Sylvanus Mawuena Yao Anku, the immediate past secretary of Catechists and Evangelists Union of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has been elected unopposed as president of the Union.



The election was held at its 30th national conference at Akatsi in the Akatsi South District of the Volta region.

He is to serve a six-year one term.

The four-day conference, which is on the theme; “improving the gains of the catechist through selflessness, integrity, and effective leadership” is being attended by over 200 catechists from the 16 presbyteries of the Church.

Other officers elected unopposed were Catechist George Kwesi Osae, vice president, Festus Kwadzo Migbordzi, general secretary, Christopher Agbevordi, treasurer, and Charles Kpei, financial secretary.

Vivian Akley polled 96 votes to beat her only contender, Florence Ofori who got 38 votes to retain her position as assistant general secretary while Bright Danso polled 88 votes to defeat E.B.K. Aniwa to be elected as the Public Relations Officer.

All the other executive members are to serve a four year term.

Mr Anku in his acceptance speech thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in them and said he would reorganise the unions in the presbyteries for a stronger foundation.

He assured members of the union that he would work to improve their welfare and called on all unions and associations to unite and uplift the image of the Church.

