By Francis Ameyibor, GNA Special Correspondent, Tunisia



Tunis, (Tunisia) Oct. 29, GNA - The 2019 Carthage Film Festival (CFF) opened at the City of Culture, Tunis, as many artists, filmmakers and cinema-lovers graced the historic artistic event to commence the celebration of a common passion… the Cinematography industry.



The 53rd Carthage Film Festival, stretching from October 26 to November 2, will showcase cinemas in Africa and the Arab world as well as movies from Asia, Latin America and other film worlds.

Among the highlights of the opening ceremony was a screening dedicated to the late Mr Nejib Ayed, Festival Director, who died earlier in the year. As his close fellows watched the film with nostalgia, the producer Mr Hassan Daldoul offered Nejib Ayed's son and daughter, Ahmed and Nadia Ayed, a Golden Tanit to acknowledge their father's remarkable legacy left on the festival and to encourage them to follow the same path.

Another video was also shown to pay tribute to the late Tunisian director Chawki Mejri and to some other Arab and African filmmakers who recently passed away.

Ms Chiraz Laatiri, Director General of the National Center of Cinema and Image, Tunisia, described the late Director of the Carthage Film Festival, Mr Ayed simply as “One who was in love with this festival and he transmitted this love and passion to the whole team''.

Chiraz Laatiri also welcomed the attendees of National and international guests, made up of film critics, journalists, sponsors and partners, without forgetting the public and the Tunisian filmmakers, from producers, directors, technicians to actors.

The screening of the Tunisian film ''The scarecrows'' by Nouri Bouzid, which depicts the story of ''Zina'' and ''Djo'' coming back from Syria in December 2013 to face a Tunisian society not willing to forgive.

The two characters’ deal differently with their coming back and end up with different destinies. It's worth mentioning that the screening of ''The scarecrows'' at the opening ceremony of the Carthage Film Festival was basically the idea of the late Nejib Ayed.

