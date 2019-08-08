news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA - Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West and Deputy Minister for Trade, on Thursday witnessed the graduation of over a 100 women of his constituency that he sponsored to be trained in soap and detergent production.



This initiative, which was put together by the avid Minister, "is part of efforts to provide the much needed economic empowerment for women in his area and the country at large" he explained.

He further added that "money and gifts given can be taken back at any point in time, but knowledge and skills imparted remains in you forever".

The MP described it as an important attempt to provide a means of livelihood and to address the canker of unemployment of which his constituency is no exception.

The MP supported each person with an undisclosed amount of money, machines and other equipment to help them put up their own businesses going forward.

He entreated the graduands to be "industrious, innovative and committed" to using the skills they have acquired.

Some of the graduates expressed profound gratitude to the Minister describing him as " a true leader and a man of his words".

They gave him the assurance of their readiness to put to judicious use the capital given to them and entreated their fellow constituents to enroll in the next session scheduled for 25th August, 2019.

The MP ended by assuring his constituents that more of such training would be organised to continue to equip the people with more of such vocational skills and he was committed to improving both small and medium scale enterprises across the country.

GNA