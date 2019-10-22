news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh,GNA



Tema,Oct. 22, GNA - Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation, Water and Natural resources, says carbinet has okayed a proposal to re-engineer the now over used kpone land fill site.

She said funding will soon be secured to fund the project.

The minister made this revelation during a working visit to some Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies in Greater Accra Region.

According to her, over 5,000 metric tonnes of waste was generated in Accra alone on daily basis adding that “such waste could not be left in our homes ,market places and in the communities, we must send them to the land fill site,” she said.

The Sanitation Minister explained that her Ministry had a policy to roll out 20,000 refuse bins across the country saying 5,000 out of the 20,000 refuse bins had already been distributed.

Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast and Tamale have received their share of the refuse bins to help keep their communities clean, according to her.

She advised residents and traders to uphold their personal hygiene in order to avoid preventable diseases and also called on the citizenry to help protect the water bodies in the country.

“Do not build on waterways and lands earmarked for water projects”, she warned.

The Minister toured Kpone Katamanso,Ashaiman,Tema and La on Tuesday.

