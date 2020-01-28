news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Cape Coast, Jan. 28, GNA - A group calling itself Association of Concerned Cape Coast Citizens and Residents (ACCCCAR), has initiated steps towards facilitating quicker pace of development within the Metropolis and beyond.

As part of the initiative, the Association is seeking greater transparency, accountability and probity from duty-bearers and mobilising available human resource to accelerate progress.

Among other things, the Group would collaborate with the traditional council and the Metropolitan Assembly to support youth employment, counseling, tourism, organize seminars, symposiums and scale-up public education on environmental cleanliness and attitudinal change.

It is envisioned to promote patriotism, social accountability, open-mindedness, integrity, discipline, perseverance and passion.

Speaking at the inauguration of ACCCCAR, Mr. George Justice Arthur, the General Secretary, said the Association believed that the Metropolis has great opportunities that had not been exploited fully over the decades, leading to the current deplorable state of Ghana's first capital.

"It is our firm view that the declining situation in the Metropolis can be reversed if adequate measures are taken to address them," he said.

"We have prayed for years for the yoke of underdevelopment and retrogression in the Cape Coast Metropolis to be broken,” he added, and was poised to engage all aggrieved people to settle their grievances.

Mr Arthur announced that the Group was determined to resuscitate all the numerous historical national monuments and assets that had been abandoned for years to uplift the image of Cape Coast.

Key among such structures are the Military Cemetery, First Court of West Africa, Fort William, Fosu Lagoon, Children’s Park, London Bridge, among others.

Professor Jophus Anamoah Mensah, an Advisory Board Member of ACCCCAR, described Cape Coast as a “pale shadow” of itself and rallied the efforts of all to remedy the situation.

He said the past narrative of Oguaaman had always been beautiful and pleasing because it was the capital of Gold Coast, the centre of education and training for civilization, but was sad that over the last decades the town had gradually lost its glory.

He eulogised several leaders who through their selfless efforts made the Metropolis the favourite of all, saying, "This is the time for the town to rise again and awake the sleeping giants of our time".

"The walls of Oguaaman are broken, we have moved from a vibrant fishing industry to one that does not support and promote sustainable livelihood for residents and citizens - from being good custodians to mere spectators," he added.

"Now, we see high unemployment rate due to collapse of industries, disregard for authorities, declining access to education and high poverty rate."

The Professor urged all to help rise and build a befitting town that they would want to see in years to come by collectively correcting the wrongs and unite as one people to “mend the cracks on the wall.”

On his part, Osabarima Kwesi Arthur II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, called on the people to change their attitudes and renew their minds saying, "Such negative attitudes had stalled the progress of the town."

"Let's change our antagonist and divisive deeds, maligning, gossips and hatred and support the authorities to bring development to the area.”

He pledged his unflinching commitment and support for the Association and advised them to keep the “fire, passion and energy” burning to reach their aim.

