news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, March 17, GNA - The Ghana Museums and Monument Board (GMMB), managers of the Cape Coast and Elmina castles have said the two facilities remained operational despite the Coronavirous (COVID-19) scare.

However, it said adequate measures were in place for prevention and spread of the virus.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on measures put in place, Mr Clifford Eshun, the Regional Director of the GMNB, assured tourists of safety at the facilities.

The GNA saw that Veronica buckets have been placed at vantage points for hand washing, while enough hand sanitizers, antiseptics and detergents were also provided.

"The Regional Health Directorate has provided us a nurse who is positioned at the gate to check the temperature of anyone who enters the facility," he said.

Mr Eshun indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic had drastically affected patronage at the two facilities, but hoped that with measures put in place, it would bounce back.

He entreated Ghanaians who could not travel outside for holidays to visit tourists’ sites in the country.

GNA