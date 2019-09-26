news, story, article

By James Amoh Jnr, GNA



Kumasi, Sept 26, GNA - Venerable Canon Denis Debukari Tong, Archdeacon of Bolga-Binaba, has been consecrated Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale.

Venerable Tong, who until his election was the Parish Priest of the Saint Cyprians Anglican Church, was elected Bishop at an extraordinary synod in July.

He takes over as third Diocesan Bishop after the death of the Right Reverend Dr Jacob Kofi Ayeebo in February this year.

The consecration and episcopal ordination was presided over by the Primate and Archbishop of the Church of the Province of West Africa and Bishop of Liberia, the Most Rev’d Dr. Jonathan Bau-Bau Bonaparte Hart, and other co-consecrators including; the Most Rev’d Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana and other provincial Bishops.

The service, held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Cyprian the Martyr in Kumasi on Sunday, and attended by current and past Bishops, priest and other ministers and the laity, also witnessed the consecration of Rev’d Canon Dr Paul Appiah-Sekyere as Bishop of the Dunkwa-on-offin Diocese.

It was a colourful and joyous high mass, characterized by the chanting of solemn canticles and singing of hymns, as the Bishops to be consecrated - clad in red Chimeres and Stoles, were processed separately into the cathedral from the west gate, with hands raised by two other Bishops.

Delivering the sermon, the Most Rev’d Dr Josiah Idowu-Fearon, Secretary General, Anglican Communion Secretariat, United Kingdom, said in order to ensure growth in the Anglican Church, there was need for the renewal of faith through the building of strong outreach for evangelism and discipleship in all aspects of Christian life.

He charged the newly consecrated Bishops to move beyond the status quo and redefine themselves and stick to the true tenets of the great commission by evangelizing and making disciples who would be grounded in the Christian faith.

Dr Idowu-Fearon, who was formerly an Anglican Archbishop of the Province of Kaduna, Nigeria, called on the new bishops to promote healthy faith growth and ensure unity by building ecumenical relationships with other denominations and non-Christians alike.

Consecrating and administering the oath of authority, the Most Rev’d Dr. Jonathan Hart called on the Bishops to adequately care for the people of God and work with them in overseeing the church and promoting its mission.

He further admonished them to work closely with other Bishops with the responsibility of maintaining and furthering the unity of the church and upholding its discipline.

“It is also your responsibility to watch over and pray for all those committed to your care, and teach them, speaking in the name of God and interpreting the gospel of Christ…,” he said.

Most Rev’d Dr Jonathan Hart prayed for grace and power for the Bishops, and said “may God lead you to be committed to your charge in proclaiming the gospel of salvation, and through you, increase the church and renew its ministry and unite it in a holy fellowship of truth and love”

Each newly consecrated Bishops was vested and given a Bible, Pectoral Cross, Ring, Mitre and a Staff as a sign of their pastoral offices to keep watch over the flock.

Venerable Tong will henceforth have his name prefixed with Right Reverend, and will take his seat in the Cathedral Church of Bishop Aglionby at an enthronmment service scheduled in a fortnight in Tamale.

GNA