Sunyani, Jan. 22, GNA - Police Superintendent Stephen S. Tenkorang, the Bono Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Commander on Tuesday reiterated that the campaign against untimely deaths through road accidents is a collective responsibility of all Ghanaians.

He stated that intensive education at the lorry stations to sensitise passengers and drivers on the dangers of road crashes could help in the drastic reduction, if not total prevention of road accidents.

Police Superintendent Tenkorang made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency about the total number of road accident cases recorded in the Bono Region in 2019, indicating that it was 652, involving 907 vehicles, which included 392 commercial, 197 private and 318 motor cycles.

P/Supt. Tenkorang explained that 200 of the cases were fatal, 216, serious and 236, minor, adding that the deaths comprised 247 males and 64 females.

He advised drivers to strictly observe road traffic rules and regulations to maintain sanity and safety on the road.

P/Supt. Tenkorang announced that the Bono Regional MTTD had printed educative materials to be distributed to drivers and passengers for cautiousness on the road.

