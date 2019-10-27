news, story, article

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Tamale, Oct. 27, GNA – Mr John Asibi Ali, National Director of the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Ghana, has proposed the training of young women in soft skills acquisition in various sectors of the country’s economy.

“We need to prioritize technical and vocational training among young women to equip them with work-ready skills to enable them take up employment opportunities to better their living standards”, he said.

The Director made the proposal at the twelfth CAMFED Ghana National Annual General Meeting of Stakeholders, held in Tamale.

Mr Ali said soft skills training provides avenues for young women to venture into various forms of businesses adding that it would support their livelihoods when they explore such opportunities and enable them contribute their bit to the growth of the development of the country.

The meeting was held under the theme: “Empowering Young Women for Employment: Strategies for Implementation”.

It provided a platform for CAMFED Ghana, its partners and key stakeholders in education to discuss issues concerning the empowerment of young women.

It further gave CAMFED Ghana the opportunity to report on major activities that took place in the year as well as enabled it receive inputs from stakeholders that would inform strategies and approaches for the coming years.

Mr Ali said “we need to ensure that girls and young women are capacitated and provided with the knowledge and skills to become economically independent and be positioned to contribute meaningfully to their families and communities”.

He said young women are victims of teenage pregnancies adding that “empowering these vulnerable women with equitable enterprise development skills will bring this to the minimum level”.

Mr Ali called on government to promote increased participation of young women in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) programmes to help reduce unemployment among them, and encourage them contribute their quota towards national development.

He said his outfit would continue to complement government’s efforts to expand access to quality education for children and provide them with the necessary educational resources.

Mrs Sally Ofori-Yeboah, Head of Programmes at CAMFED Ghana, called on members of the public to ensure that young women and children were protected against domestic violence in society and included in the decision making process of their communities.

GNA