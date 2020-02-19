news, story, article

By Dominic Antwi Agyei, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 19, GNA – The Calvary Temple Assemblies of God Church (CTAG) at Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis, has launched its 40th Anniversary celebrations at a ceremony in Kumasi.

Launching the year-long programme, the Reverend Professor Paul Yaw Frimpong-Manso, the General Superintendent of the Church, called on the members to use the occasion for meticulous stock-taking of its achievements and resolve to do more to expand the frontiers of the Church.

He said biblically, every 40 year milestone signified a time of great accomplishments and it was time the church started witnessing monumental growth in every facet.

The Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso, also the President of Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), said the 40 years anniversary marked the dawn of another era in the history of the church and must be celebrated with joyous memories of the great feats accomplished through God’s help, 40 years down the line.

The anniversary is being held on the theme: “Forty Years of His Faithfulness”, and various activities have been planned to mark the occasion, starting in March and ending in December 2020, with a thanksgiving service as a high point.

Some of the activities include; a medical outreach at Nketia in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District, a tree planting exercise at the Atwima Nwabiagya South District, a Gospel musical concert and an Awards ceremony.

Mr Kwame Gyima Oduro, Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, giving a brief background, said the church, which now boasts of over 1,000 members, was established in 1979 with an initial membership of 20.

This was after an outdoor evangelism event at the Bantama Market put together by the Light House Assemblies of God Church at Akwatialine, Kumasi (the parent church).

Touching on some achievements of the church, he said the congregation had acquired lands in the name of the Assemblies of God, Ghana in all communities where church branches have been planted.

These included; Asuofia, Achiase, Asamang, Pokukrom, Asuadei, Antoakrom, Abodom, Adoato, Edwenease, North Suntreso and Tikese. All in the Ashanti Region.

GNA