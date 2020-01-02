news, story, article

By Dominic Antwi Agyei, GNA



Kumasi, January 02, GNA – The Calvary Temple Assemblies of God Church at Bantama in Kumasi, has donated household items and edibles, worth GHc 6,000.00, to the inmates of the Kumasi Central Prison and the Kumasi Childrens' Home.

The aim was to help support and also put smiles on the faces of less privileged during the festive season.

The gesture also formed part of the Church’s social responsibility to the society and activities marking its 40th Anniversary Celebrations.

The items included towels, biscuits, assorted drinks, toiletries, clothes, shoes and detergents.

Presenting the items, the Reverend Dominic Owusu, Head Pastor of Calvary Temple Assemblies of God, said the gesture was to extend the love of Christ to the inmates to enable them enjoy the season and understand its relevance.

He added that the move would help pave way for interactions with them and also to assess how best the church and other entities could help them better next time.

Pastor Peter Owusu Mensah, the second Pastor of the Church, explained that the church saw the need to observe and celebrate its anniversary with the needy and vulnerable in the society.

He noted that the gesture was in line with the biblical command that enjoined Christians to give to the poor as well as visit the sick and prisoners.

Mr. Kwame Gyima Oduro, Chairman of the 40th Anniversary Planning Committee at the Bantama Calvary Temple Assemblies of God, told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines that the church was established in the year 1979 by Light House Assemblies of God Church at Akwatia-Line.

This was after an outdoor evangelism programme at the Bantama Market.

From the humble beginnings with only a membership of 20 at the Philip’s Commercial School, a location close to the Bantama Market, “I say to the glory of God that we can now boast of membership in the thousands. We are now holding two services".

He said, the 40th Anniversary is a great reminder for the current leadership of the church to work hard and win more souls for Christ as their predecessors did.

It was a joyful moment for the inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons and the Kumasi Children’s Home when they tasted the benevolence of the church.

The inmates thanked the church for the gesture.

Mrs Mabel Boamah, the Assistant Supervisor in charge of the Kumasi Children’s Home, who received the items thanked the church for the kind gesture.

She called on corporate organizations to come to their aid, support and help the needy on such festive occasions.

GNA