news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, March 15, GNA - The Christ Apostolic Church International (CAC) has held a nation-wide intercessory prayer for Ghana's divine protection against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The event, dubbed: "Arise Ghana Prayers 2020" also prayed for peace during this election year, against the scourge of bloodletting on roads as well as unity among the citizens.

Apostle George Yeboah, the Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International, said they consider it imperative to call on the name of the Lord in prayers in times like this as He is a prayer answering God.

He said even though many countries like Ghana are doing everything possible in terms of preparedness and through scientific researches to find vaccine for the deadly virus, it is important to bring God into the equation in the expectation that His mercy would abound in Ghana and the world.

Apostle Yeboah expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by the government but asked that more would be done to nib the pandemic in the bud.

He said the church is willing to partner government in the area of health education to bring positive turn around the crisis.

"We, therefore, encourage our teaming members to cooperate with the government in such a time as this," he said.

Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, the General Secretary of CAC International, in his word ministration urged members to let the love of God supersede everything they do and shun evil.

He said Ghana needs a multifaceted approach in the fight against COVID-19 and pledged their support in this regard.

Dr Kwasi Asabre, the Acting Director of the Human Resource Directorate, Ministry of Health, representing the Minister commended the church for the bold initiative.

He said prayer is important, but adhering to the precautionary measures put in place is key to preventing the spread of the disease.

Dr Asabre educated the members on the regular hand washing with soap under running water and use of alcohol-based sanitizers.

He urged them to avoid hand shaking, keep a distance of at least two meters from a person with fever, cough, sneezing, and difficulty in breathing.

He advised that everyone to be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough sleep.

"Stay home if you feel unwell with the symptoms mentioned above and immediately call the following numbers 0509497700, 0558439868," he added.

Meanwhile Ghana on March 14, confirmed its first six cases of COVID-19 after recording 100 suspected cases which later tested negative.

GNA