news, story, article

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Cape Coast Sept. 24, GNA - The Central Regional command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has held a send-off party for its immediate past Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Fire Officer (ACFO), Fanny Simpson.

ACFO Simpson, the only female commander to have head the Region and the second in country, is now the Commander for the newly created Western North Region.

She assumed office as the Regional Commander on March 24, 2016 and left office on March 22, 2019 during, which four new fire stations were opened at Diaso, Kasoa, Kotokuraba market and Dunkwa- Offin to beef up fire prevention and protection.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister was full of praise for the past Commander for her diligent service to the Region and urged her to continue the good works to protect the nation from fire outbreaks.

"I commend AFCO Simpson for her selfless and meritorious service to the people of the Region. Indeed she worked towards the welfare of all of us and I assure her that we shall forever be grateful to her”, he said.

Mr. Duncan, described the immediate past commander as an analytical individual who regularly provided necessary interventions on fire prevention and safety during her tenure of office.

He admonished the officers of the Service to give off their best irrespective of the challenges they faced to protect lives and property.

DOI John Amarlai Amartey, the new Regional Commander also commended the outgoing ACFO Sampson for her contribution towards firefighting and opening of new fire post in the region.

“In her desire to build the capacity of the human resource under her, she instituted an Annual Interstation Quiz and Drills competitions in the Region”.

“She took Fire Safety education to the door step of pupils of Basic schools in the Region and dubbed it “Catch them Young” campaign, among other things. She indeed proved that, ‘What men can do, women can also do”, he said.

He said ACFO Simpson impacted positively on the men and women of the service through her good values and cultural practice.

“Since assumption of office, I have realized the task of work ahead of me, because ACFO Simpson have raised the bar so high for me. Her name is still mentioned and memories recounted wherever I go in the region”, he said.

DOI Amartey said fire incidences in the region had reduced and that between January and August last year, a total of 466 fires were recorded while this year 323 have been recorded accounting for 143 significant reduction and called for continual support to fight the menace.

For her part, ACFO Simpson recounted her service period in the region with nostalgia, saying" your unwavering support allowed me to overcome all the challenges I encountered in discharging my duties”

She advised personnel of the Service to always remain committed to their duties, execute them professionally and ensure that the safety of lives and property of the citizenry were upheld.

She encouraged the new Commander to work closely with the assemblies in completing all the unfinished project aimed at firefighting at the Region.

