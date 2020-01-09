news, story, article

By Ewoenam Koodo, GNA

Keta (V/R), Jan. 09, GNA - About 29 electricity poles belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have been burnt by bushfires in the Keta Municipality.

A total of ten poles have been burnt along the sea defence stretch of the Keta-Havedzi road but there are no power interruptions in the Municipality.

In all, 21 high tension poles and eight low voltage poles were destroyed, with some left hanging at knee level posing danger to lives.

Mr Godwin Gone, Keta District Manager, Electricity Company of Ghana said bushfires on December 30th 2019 through to January 1, 2020, which necessitated the assistance of fire fighters, were so disastrous and came at a cost to the Company.

He said he was surprised at the occurrence because “there are no farmlands or thick bushes around Keta-Adzido and Kedzi-Vodza areas for people to burn bushes for hunting".

The District Manager described the incident as unfortunate and appealed to residents in the Keta Municipality to desist from indiscriminate setting of fire to bushes during dry seasons, so as not to plunge the area into darkness.

Mr Gone said there must be caution when setting fires during harmattan periods because they could lead to unforeseen or unintended disasters with far reaching consequences.

He said the Company was working at replacing the poles and to ensure that power was not interrupted.

Mr Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Public Relations Officer, ECG, Volta Region, said the incident had been reported to the police and was hopeful the culprits would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said ECG was creating fire belts around the poles and replacing some with steel tubular poles in Volta and Oti Regions to avoid such occurrences.

Mr Antwi also lamented about the increasing cases of cable theft in Keta, especially around the Nursing Training College and called for support from the public.

GNA