By Charlotte Appiah and Ernestina Adzo Dika, GNA



Tema, Mar 23, GNA - Bulk foodstuff traders who usually sell to market women, were left stranded as markets in Tema were shut down on Monday for fumigation.

Some of them who brought their produces on trucks to the Tema Community One market with the hope of selling to their customers were left frustrated as they met a closed market.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Community One market saw all the main gates of the market closed with police personnel on guard.

Several other shops and banks in front of the market were all under lock and key with no traders and hawkers in sight.

Three women from Nkawkaw who traded in fruits and vegetables said they brought goods to be sold to their customers in the market but realized the market was closed.

They said they were unaware of the situation so they set off early to get to Tema to trade in order to return to Nkawkaw before dusk.

“We left Nkawkaw at about 01:00 hours with fruits and vegetables to deliver to our customers in the market but realized the market was closed and now we cannot sell them.”

Meanwhile, a few of the traders seen around the market said they assumed the exercise would be carried out in the night.

A trader, Maame Ama, said she had ordered for goods so she had come to meet the truck bringing her goods saying, "I sell plantain so my delivery van was scheduled to bring my goods this morning, that's why I am here."

