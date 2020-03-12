news, story, article

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA

Wa, March 12, GNA – The chiefs and people of the Bulenga Area Council have provided a Nissan Pick Up vehicle to the Bulenga Sub-Station of the Ghana Police Service for operational duties to help reduce armed robbery and other criminal activities.

The Council mobilised local resources to purchase the vehicle at the cost of GH¢160,000 to support the operations of the Police, which hitherto had challenges of means of transport to fight criminal activities in the southern part of the Wa East District.

At a handing over ceremony, Naa Abu Salia Bafarado, the Kulkpong Naa, said following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo’s vision that Ghanaians should be citizens and not spectators, he motivated the Council to pool resources to purchase the vehicle as its window’s mite to complement government’s efforts.

He said the people in the Wa East District cherished peace and would do everything possible to support security agencies to help them realise absolute peace at all times to go about their farming and other business activities without fear or any hindrance.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, who handed the keys of the vehicle to Commissioner of Police (COP) Francis Aboagye Nyarko, the Regional Police Commander, commended the Bulenga Area Council for initiating a noble idea.

He said out of the Council’s own evolution it had decided to contribute to purchase the vehicle for the police and urged others to emulate the Council to enhance the activities and operations of the police in the Region.

He said security was of importance to the government and it was working hard to provide the needed logistics to the Ghana Police.

That notwithstanding, government was still needing the support and contributions of public spirited individuals and corporate bodies as well as other benevolent organisations to come to the aid of the police.

Dr Bin Salih urged the police to utilize the vehicle to benefit the people while it also maintains the vehicle to enhance its lifespan.

COP Nyarko expressed gratitude to the Council for the gesture and gave the assurance that the vehicle would be used productively and satisfactorily for the benefit of the people.

