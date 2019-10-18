news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Oct. 18, GNA - The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has announced that it is going to open the spillway gates of the hydroelectric dam – a measure to safeguard the dam’s structural integrity.

The controlled spilling of water at the generating station would begin on Monday, October 21, and would last for between five to 10 days.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr. Fred Oware, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

It said the duration of the excess water spilling would be dependent on the volume of inflows into the reservoir.

The dam can hold water up to a maximum of level of 183 metres and the minimum operating level is 168m.

As of Wednesday, October 16, the water level at the reservoir was 181.78m with a daily rise of 0.20m.

The forecast is that the level could reach 182.50m by Monday.

The statement said opening the spillway gate to bring the water to acceptable levels would not only save the dam but also allow for effective power generation.

The statement said the Authority had identified some areas and communities downstream, likely to be affected, and was working with the district assemblies and emergency services to deal with any challenges to life and property.

"We assure the general public that all water discharged from the Bui Reservoir will flow into the Volta Lake to enhance power generation at the Akosombo and Kpong Generating Stations."

It added that the spillage would not have any significant effect on the accumulated inflows for operations of the generating station.

Bui Dam has an installed capacity of 400 megawatts.

