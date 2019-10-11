news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister for Education, has urged parent to support the free senior-high school policy to succeed.



He noted that this was important because of the enormous benefits the country stood to gain through the development of her human capital.

Dr Adutwum was speaking at the launch of the 60th Anniversary celebration of the Bueman Senior-High School in Accra on Thursday.

The year-long celebration is on the theme ’60 Years of BUSEC: Assessing the Past, Impacting the Future’.

Some of the activities planned for the celebration include clean-up exercise, inter-schools quiz, games, cultural display and thanksgiving service.

Dr Adutwum indicated that the implementation of the policy had opened the door of opportunity for many students from poor homes who otherwise could not have received senior-high school education.

The Deputy Minister advised parents to take advantage of the intervention to put all their children in school.

“It is by giving your child education that they will have meaningful lives in the society,” Dr Adutwum said.

He applauded the NPP government for the bold decision taken to make the senior-high school education free.

Dr Adutwum commended the school for producing quality people for national development.

He appealed to the School’s old students association BOSA, to also contribute meaningfully to the development of the School.

Reverend E.T. Adzigodie, Headmaster of the School, said the school established in 1960, had produced doctors, lawyers and many people contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

He enumerated some of the challenges facing the school as lack of accommodation, generating plant and vehicles, which were derailing academic work.

Rev. Adzigodie appealed to benevolent organizations, corporate bodies and individuals to sponsor the National Science and Mathematics Quiz competition.

