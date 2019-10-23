news, story, article

By Elizabeth Ofosu, GNA



Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - A United States based nonprofit organisation has donated food items to two needy institutions to support the wellbeing of the inmates.

The items, valued at GH¢8,000, includes bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartons of canned fish, crates of soft drinks, and toiletries, were distributed to the Teshie Children's Home and the Jossettee Centre for Special Kids at the University Heights International School, Abloma, near Amasaman.

The donation is in response to the call by government for Ghanaians in the Diaspora to come back home and help build the country's economy.

Obrempong Ansong Dwamena, the Coordinator of the Brothers of Excellence, the non- governmental organization, said 10 friends of different professional backgrounds formed the organisation in 2017, to support needy persons in deprived communities.

"We organise philanthropic activities especially in New Jersey metro area, USA and in other countries. Brothers of Excellence organises food drive for homeless shelters in New Jersey. We also contribute to the community by organising clothing for homeless shelters during the winter seasons."

This year, we have set up two computer centres at University Heights International School at Abloma, Accra and at the St. John Evangelist church, Adenta, to improve the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology, he said.

"Going forward, we intend to buy a building and use the facility to receive supplies from other like-minded organistions to continue to support deprived communities in the country", he said.

Mr Moses Lamptey of the Teshie Children's Home, who received the items on behalf of the orphanage, expressed appreciation to the organisation, saying their show of interest in the Home through the donation was a deed worthy of remembrance and emulation.

GNA