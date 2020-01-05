news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Jan. 5, GNA - Brother Dominic Amanor, a seminarian from St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima will be among six other Brothers to be ordained as Catholic Deacons in Accra on Friday, January 10, 2020.

The ceremony to be administered by the Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, CSSp, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra will take place at the St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Adenta.

The Brothers went through nine years of formation-four years of Philosophy, four years of Theology and one-year pastoral.

They will be ordained as Catholic Priests in August, 2020 and called for prayers ahead of their ministries.

A deacon is an ordained minister of the Catholic Church.

Deacons are ordained as a sacramental sign to the Church and to the world of Christ, who came "to serve and not to be served."

GNA