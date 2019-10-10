news, story, article

Brakwa (C/R), Oct. 10, GNA - The Brakwa Breman Rural Bank (BBRB) Limited has elected an eight-member executive to spearhead the bank’s administration of its six branches across the Central Region.

The BBRB envisages being the first choice rural bank with efficient and effective service delivery for poverty reduction and wealth creation.

The new board is subject to renewal for a second term based on its stewardship. The board, among other functions, is mandated to implement measures to tighten internal controls to help improve efficiency and to reduce risk, ensure compliance with all the regulations of the Bank of Ghana and ARB Apex Bank Limited.

The keenly contested election saw Mr Anthony Effah, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region, a renowned chartered banker, emerge as the Chairman. He holds a first degree in Economics (1985) and Executive Master Degree in Finance.

Mr Alexander Koomson, the Vice Chairman, is an assembly member in the Benin Anaafo Electoral Area of the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District; he is also a chartered accountant and also chartered in taxation.

Mr Henry Kwame Amporful, a lawyer, who was elected as the Secretary, has held the position since June 2012. He is currently acting as external solicitor for the bank.

Nana Barima Fi, III, a member of the board, is the Kyidomhene of the Breman Traditional Area and a lecturer at the Department of Banking and Finance of the University of Professional Studies, Accra. Nana Barima is currently pursuing a PhD in Finance.

Mr Felix Owiredu Aidoo (member) is an Assistant Director of Audit in the Ghana Audit Service. He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration with speciality in Auditing from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Mr Frank Efi Antwi (member) is an educationist. He had his education from the Cambridge University, England; University of Education, Winneba and the University of Cape Coast. Mr Antwi has taught in schools in Ghana and Nigeria.

Mr Anthony Kofi Buabeng (member) is the Abura Dunkwa Branch Manager of the Ghana Commercial Bank Limited (GCB Ltd.). He has obtained Bachelor of Management Studies (2009) from the University of Cape Coast and a Master in Business Administration (Marketing) in 2013.

Mr Eric Owusu Appiah (member) is currently the Gomoa District Manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme. He is a project management expert and an educationist.

The BBRB, whose motto is “Banking with imagination”, has five branches in Asikuma, Odoben, Ajumako, Anhwiam and Salem (WID) with the headquarters at Brakwa Breman.

Speaking on the bank’s social responsibility cause to the Ghana News Agency, the General Manager, Mr Felix Dompreh, said his financial institution continues to exercise its corporate social responsibility commitments to communities within its catchment area.

He said the board in conjunction with management shall continue to place premium on staff training and development in order to position its human resource capital to help enhance productivity.

