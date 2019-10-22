news, story, article

Tema, Oct 22, GNA - The Bureau of Public Safety is rolling out a child education programme on life saving techniques to increase knowledge on bystander's intervention during emergencies.



Speaking on the sidelines of a training on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for the pupils of Rosharon Montessori in Tema Community 12, Nana Yaw Akwada, Chief Executive, BPS, said 500 basic school children will benefit from the programme that will make life saving skills part of the skill set of the Ghanaian.

According to him, Cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death worldwide hence the need to prepare today's children who would be adults in future on how to intervene when they must.

"Today, 16th October is the World Restart a Heart Day and the Bureau of Public Safety in collaboration with CareFlight Ghana is joining the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR) to mark the day by committing to train 500 school pupils and teachers in hands-on CPR and what to do in the event of a heart attack,"he said.

According to him, the aim of Restart a Heart Day was to bring awareness, education and training to the general public in order to increase the likelihood of lives being saved in the event of a heart attack, as the early moments of a heart attack are critical and a trained person on the scene can make a critical difference.

"In Ghana, the Bureau of Public Safety aims to improve the bystander effect in an emergency hence our collaboration with CareFlight Ghana, the leading emergency service provider, to deliver hands-on training to about 500 school children and pupils with the hope of achieving a huge multiplier effect

When faced with a cardiac arrest only seconds stand between life and death; a simple hands-only CPR can save a life. Starting CPR within 2 minutes of a cardiac arrest improves survival to about 84 percent.

Indeed “All citizens of the world can save a life!”, according to him.

Mr Michael Safo Adu, Director of the School, said life saving techniques especially, the cpr, would be absolved into the school's physical education curriculum to increase the practice and awareness of the school children.

GNA