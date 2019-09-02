news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Adiembra (WR), Sept 2, GNA - A small boy believed to be in his formative age is found dead on a farm near the Naval Officers Mess at Adiembra in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

Community members who gathered around the corpse at about 1700 hours when the Ghana News Agency got to the scene said the boy, who stayed with his grandmother was last seen on Friday following some masquerade group, but never returned.

They said a search by the family and the Unit Committee throughout the Friday night yielded no results until Sunday afternoon when a resident of the town who was strolling along the road around the Mess could not stand the incessant barking from his dog.

The Eyewitness narrated that the man followed up only to see the remains of the boy lying face down with cuts on the throat and some insertions in the stomach.

The body has since been taken by the Adiembra Police to the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital for autopsy.

GNA