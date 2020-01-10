news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Enchi (WN/R), Jan 10, GNA - Some residents of Enchi in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region on Thursday wept uncontrollably when a one and half year-old toddler got drowned in the Atua River.

The deceased Kennedy Addae Adjako allegedly slipped and fell into the River while playing with some children at the bank of the River.

Superintendent of Police Samuel Sando Latebu, Enchi District Police Commander who confirmed the tragedy to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said it happened on Thursday January 9, 2020.

He said at about 1420 hours on that faithful day, Kennedy’s parents came to the Enchi police station and officially lodged a complaint that their son was missing.

Mr Latebu said the police after receiving the information organised some residents to search for the boy and also advised the complainants to place announcements at the various radio stations in Enchi Township so the public could assist to trace the where about of the deceased.

At about 1830 hours, the District Police Commander said his outfit received a report that the lifeless body of Kennedy was discovered in the Atua River and that officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) had retrieved the body.

He said the police went to the scene and conveyed the body to the Enchi Government hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Even though there were no marks on the body, the police have begun investigations into the incident, he explained.

GNA