news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Kadjebi (O/R), Feb. 28, GNA - Nana Owusu Yeboah, Oti Regional Minister has appealed to border residents in the Oti Region to lend support to Government’s battle against cocoa smuggling to neighboring Togo.

He said the security agencies efforts at sealing the leakages continue to fail because the perpetrators resided in the communities, and would therefore require the commitment of chiefs and individuals.

Nana Owusu Yeboah made the call when he met the chiefs and people of Kadjebi during a familiarization tour of the Region.

He singled out the Kadjebi District as the hub of cocoa smuggling in the Region, and said Government was keen on channeling the cocoa sector fully into national development, and would go all lengths within the law to end the illegalities.

“The act is criminal and unpardonable, therefore anyone involved should desist before the law catches up with them. No one would be shielded when caught, irrespective of his or her political affiliation,” he said.

The Regional Minister asked the people to collaborate more with the security agencies to help secure their communities.

“As border communities, we must take our own security seriously and provide reliable information or tipoffs on any suspicious move to the security agencies in order to weed out deviants and miscreants from our communities,” he said.

GNA