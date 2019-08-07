news, story, article

By Issac Newton Tetteh, GNA



Accra, Aug. 07, GNA - A book aimed at equipping Christians to fully understand Bible prophecies, has been launched in Accra.

The book titled, "Keys to Understanding Bible Prophecy," which was authored by Mr Alexander Botchey, has an objective to empower the public especially Christians with the knowledge to tell false prophesies from the ones sanctioned by God.

Mr. Botchey said he conducted an indepth research resulting in the book after he had an encounter with some Jewish Christians in Israel some 20 years ago.

He indicated that, it was time Christians were taught to how God works.

According to the author, many. "Prophets" were deceiving vulnerable Christians adding that it was time to liberate God's children.

Mr Botchey explained that, Christians must invest their time in researching the Bible in order to gain divine knowledge.

According to him, most church leaders instead of acquiring proper training, relied on short Bible courses, a situation he believed attributed to the numerous challenges in the Christian sector and the country as a whole.

He reminded Christians that "prophecies must not be based only on people electoral fortunes and deaths, but must also direct leaders of the nation to do what God wants".

He called on church leaders to emulate the modern day Jewish, by investing their time and resources to understand God's doctrines for humanity.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Richard Kwame Nkrumah, Chairman for the book launch, opined that, the book would serve as a tool to guide teachers and scribes of the Bible on God's prophecies, adding that people must add knowledge to prophecies.

Mr Nkrumah explained that, most prophecies did not have any scriptural bearings saying that the book would help to correct such challenges.

GNA