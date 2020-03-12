news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, March 12, GNA – A book which seeks to highlight the abhorrence of Islam on political vigilantism is scheduled to be launched at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall in Kumasi on March 14.



Authored by Mubarick Alhassan Bin Osman, the 104 page book would also throw light on how Muslim youth have been used to perpetrate political violence over the years and its consequences on the Muslim community.

It would also bring to fore the driving force behind the perennial political violence which continues to pose serious threat to national security election after election.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of the launch, Mr. Osman said the book would address the erroneous impression that Islam condoned violence because most of the perpetrators of political violence were from Muslim communities.

He said both the religion and the Holy Quran spoke against harming innocent people and that whoever perpetrates any form of violence against humanity was acting contrary to the tenets of Islam.

He underlined the need for the Muslim Youth to eschew violence and emulate Prophet Muhammad who stood for peace.

They should find something meaningful to do and not allow themselves to be used by self-seeking politicians to commit mayhem in the name of politics.

He recounted how his close friend was gruesomely killed at Aboabo in the run-up to the 2016 general elections due to political violence and admonished Muslim youth to learn from that incident in order not to suffer similar fate.

The launch of the book would be chaired by Dr. Adam Ibrahim, Head of Amen Scientific Hospital with Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education and Mubarik Muntaka Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Asawase as special guests of honour.

