Accra, Oct. 8, GNA – Mrs Egi Gaisie, a hospitality educator, has launched a book titled: “Careers in the Lodging-Hospitality Industry in Ghana” in Accra.



The launch held along with an exhibition was to highlight the requirements for the many career opportunities in the lodging-hospitality industry.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mrs Gaisie said the exhibition highlighted competencies required for personnel in the hotel industry and the book was unveiled by Mr Fritz Baffour, a former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency.

It said using a 3-foot tall 3-dimensional Hotel Competency Pyramid model, the author adapted the model to the Ghanaian hotel environment based on a field research she undertook.

The statement called on the youth to seize opportunities to discover and develop themselves for the career opportunities in the industry.

It said careers in the lodging-hospitality industry are intended for secondary and tertiary school leavers and career counselors amongst others.

The statement said the book seeks to inspire young people to make a careful consideration as opportunities abound in the hospitality industry.

