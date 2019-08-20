news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, Aug. 20, GNA – A modern museum is to be built at the Sunyani Technical University to preserve the cultural heritages of and the bond of unity between the Chiefs and people of the Bonos and Ahafos.

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the 60th anniversary celebration of the then Brong-Ahafo Region has announced.

The monument, to be completed within five years, would preserve and showcase traditional regalia, ornaments and relics of the chiefs and the people.

According to Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi, who is an ex-Member of Parliament (MP) and a former Minister of Education under the regime of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the establishment of the museum was part of activities for the anniversary and would help maintain the mutual relationship and the history of the people.

Addressing a News conference in Sunyani, to highlight the need for the anniversary, the Chairman of the Planning Committee lauded the separation of Brong-Ahafo into three regions, saying it would move development to the next level.

He however, added “the ties that bind the people is not severed and even in separation our long-cherished unity remains undisturbed and we are still needed in our various expertise to promote development of Bono, Ahafo and Ghana as a whole”.

“The cultural museum that we seek to build is to build a monument that would remind us about Brong-Ahafo and of its 60th anniversary so as to maintain the great lessons bequeathed to us by Nananom”, Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi explained.

Throwing more light on the anniversary, Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi said the theme for the event “United in Separation for Progress” showed that Brong-Ahafo as a region was no more, but the people were still united to strategise to push forward the levels of development in the three regions.

Key events for the celebration include; symposium, quiz competition and a grand durbar to climax the anniversary.

Before the region was divided into three, Brong-Ahafo was carved out from the then Western Ashanti on April 14, 1959 and named after the dominant and native inhabitants – Bonos and Ahafos, mainly Akans.

GNA