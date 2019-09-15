news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Sunyani, Sept. 15, GNA – The Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) for Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions at its Regional Council Conference has elected new regional executives to steer the affairs of the Union for the next four years.

The one-day conference attended by 170 members discussed and reviewed the activities of the Union to measure its progress in the regions to prepare towards the forthcoming national delegates’ conference.

The election was conducted and supervised by the Union’s national executives, and in addition to the mainstream regional executive positions, members were elected for the Youth and Women's committees.

Mr. Patrick Kumah Adjei, the Nkoranza South Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Chairperson and Mr. Saani Abdulai Aimah of Audit Service, Sunyani, First Vice Chairperson.

Madam Celestina Naariyoug, a staff of Volta River Authority, Sunyani, Second Vice Chairperson, Mr. Ernest Gadasi Kafui, a staff of NCCE, Asunafo South District, First Trustee and Mad. Gladys Boateng of Centre for National Culture, Sunyani, Second Trustee.

The Youth Committee comprised Mr. Emmanuel Oduro, a staff of NCCE, Jaman South Municipality, Chairperson, Mr. Samuel Asante, a staff of Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Techiman South Municipality, Vice Chairperson and Mad. Winifred Amoako Owusu of Audit Service, Atebubu-Amanten Municipality, Secretary.

The Women’s Committee consisted of Madam Georgina Agyeiwaa, staff of NCCE, Tano South Municipality, Chairperson, Madam Munira Martits of YEA, Sunyani, Vice Chairperson and Madam Juliana Kyeraa of National Vocational Training Institute, Sunyani, Secretary.

Mr. John Sampah, the Acting Deputy General Secretary of the Union, in a remark lamented that although the "provision of public services had proven to be a major enabler of national development, government was not investing enough in infrastructure and other resources that could deliver quality public goods and services critical in addressing inequality and poverty".

Mr. Sampah urged all to "submit proposals for Constitutional Amendment and Resolutions that would contribute to make the PSWU stronger in the coming years and make it shine brighter among its peers in the Trade Union Congress (TUC) fraternity".

Mr. Charles Kwasi Kumi, the Regional Industrial Relations Officer (IRO) in a report said during the period under review, August 2015 to September 2019, the Union among others held regular branch and Regional Council Officers (RCOs) meetings and also organised workshops for members to sharpen their skills on negotiations and collective bargaining agreements.

Mr. Kumi expressed satisfaction that the regional industrial climate was congenial as there have been fruitful collaborations and good working relationship among the RCOs, the TUC Regional Secretariat and the other sister Unions.

Five members were presented with citations and 32 inches coloured-television set each for their meritorious services for the Union.

GNA