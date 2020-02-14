news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Feb 14, GNA - The Bolgatanga Social Security and National Investment Trust (SSNIT) Pensioners’ Association has celebrated its 10th anniversary with a call on workers to get enrolled onto the SSNIT pension scheme.

The Bolgatanga branch of the SSNIT pensioners association was formed in 2010 with only 48 members, but has grown to become a big association.

The celebration, which was preceded by a route march and an ‘end of year party’ was on the theme, “The socio-economic status of the SSNIT pensioner in a hard economic environment.”

Speaking in Bolgatanga, Mr Abanyizuri Avota Wede, the Area Corporate Affairs Officer, who spoke on behalf of Mr Felix Amon, the Area Manager, SSNIT, said it was necessary for all workers both in the public and private sectors to contribute to the SSNIT scheme, while still in active service.

He said good planning and right investment in one’s future was essential in creating a happy retirement and SSNIT contribution was one of the ways to employ.





“We entreat our cherished pensioners to continue to support us especially by acting as whistle blowers, before you can become a pensioner you must be a member of the scheme, but some of the employers especially those in the informal sector flout the law by not registering their workers to join the scheme, so if you have your relative or friend who is working somewhere and is not a member of the scheme, please inform us,” Mr Awede entreated the pensioners.

While advising employees to get enrolled onto the SSNIT scheme to secure a better future for themselves, the Corporate Area Affairs Officer admonished all employers especially the informal sector to register all their workers to enable them contribute to the scheme.

“As a result of the low salaries, some workers receive and due to unemployment, some people are unable to contribute much to the scheme, however, SSNIT has instituted a scheme called the ‘minimum pension’ to assist people with low income, below the minimum wage, to enable them take home some amount of money when they go on pension”, he said.

Sir Robert Ayamga, the Chairman of the Bolgatanga SSNIT Pension Association, said the leadership of the association was working hard with the national association to ensure that welfare of pensioners was enhanced.

He called on his colleague pensioners to support the innovations and interventions SSNIT was rolling out to address challenges associated with growth and sustainability of the scheme.

The Chairman further advised workers to retire at the stipulated age of 60 years, to enable them still contribute to the development of their respective communities.

GNA