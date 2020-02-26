news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Feb. 26, GNA – The Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly in the Upper East Region has inaugurated a seven-member committee to spearhead the 2020 Population and Housing Census in the Municipality.



The committee members are, Mr Ayimbonu Michael of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Abdul Ganiyu Samed, Regional Statistical Service, Ms Felicia Fati Mijimah, Information Services Department (ISD), Mr Bawa Abdul Hamid, Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The rest are Ms Anne Estella Kye-eebo, Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr Sumaila Abudu Bolgatanga Municipal Coordinating Director and Abdul Latif Latifa, Ghana Statistical Service, Bolgatanga Municipal.

Inaugurating the Committee, Mr Joseph Atura Amiyuure, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), urged them to discharge their duties with diligence and sense of responsibility to ensure good data.

He said accurate data concerning the population was very essential for proper national planning and investment to ensure socioeconomic growth and development.

Mr Amiyuure called on all stakeholders including Chiefs and members of the public to support the Ghana Statistical Service and the Committee to carry out the exercise smoothly and effectively.

Mr Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu, the Municipal Coordinating Director and Chairman of the Committee, called on all stakeholders to cooperate effectively with the committee to strategically implement the exercise and garner accurate timely data.

He said effective cooperation and willingness of the public to provide information would enable the committee function properly and assist the field agents to work efficiently.

