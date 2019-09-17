news, story, article

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Bodi, Sept. 17, GNA - Bodi Police Station, in Bodi, in the Western North Region is reeling under serious environmental and logistical challenges which are making the work of the station very challenging.

Not only is the station located far from the town, but it is also in a waterlogged area; has no operational vehicle, no office furniture, no computers and is hit by frequent power blackouts.

The station serves as the District Headquarters in the Bodi District and Constituency, but the police lacks a number of amenities and equipment to enable it function properly.

The dire straits condition of the station and its palpable situation is very obvious to a casual observer.

Right in front of the charge office is a serious leakage of the roofing and ceiling that tells its own story; then there are visible signs of cracks in the building.

On the first visit, one can readily detect that the station is cited in a water logged area close to a stream, “Asuaba Fufue” at old Songoli town.

This stream overflows its banks during rainy season, thus rendering the station “a no-go area” during the rainy season.

Some residents have complained about the distant location of the station from the town, a situation which some observers believe does no auger well for the people, because when one is in dire need of police protection, he has to travel quite far and at his peril.

Sources close the station told the Ghana News Agency that the station has only one old Manhindra vehicle bequeathed to it by the Juaboso Police Command.

The maintenance of this vehicle, the GNA sources said, was simply expensive for the station, and opted for a new one.

According the GNA sources, the Police Administration and the District Assembly are in the process of acquiring a new one for them.

The GNA learned also that due to accommodation challenges, people report cases to police personnel in their private homes in town.

The commander is housed in a single room in town, while the remaining personnel are housed quite a distance in town.

The commander’s office has two plastic chairs donated to it by the Olam Cocoa Buying Company with the inscription boldly embossed on them by the proud donors. There are no computers; as a result, all vital information have to be typed from an open café where all manner of people operate.

The GNA gathered that as many times a day when the need arises, the Police secretary has to trek to town from a distance of over a kilometer to do typing at the café, where some people poke fun at her.

“Madam, do you work here? Please type mine for me;” she is at the charge office” were some of the comments overhead being made by these customers when the GNA was at this cybercafe.

Information gathered indicate that the station has written to a number of institutions for help but to no avail. These institutions include the District Assembly, the Sefwiman Rural Bank at Bodi, the Police Administration and Olam Cocoa Buying Agency.

Bodi is of concern because it has become a volatile place of late, following a precarious chieftaincy dispute that has engulfed the area leading to platoons of security personnel being sent there to maintain peace and security.

GNA