By Alex Gyudwa Asante, GNA



Bodi (WN/R), Jan. 2, GNA - Mr Ignatius Kwasi Amankwah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bodi, has donated assorted items to widows and the needy in the Kankyiabo Electoral Area to put smiles on their faces.

The widows, numbering about 30, were from all the communities within the electoral area; Nkrumakrom, Yayaso, Kankyiabo, Ntaasano, Alavanyo, Apenti and Damptekrom.

The items included clothes, rice, cooking oil, canned tomatoes and canned fish.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Amankwa, who is also the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2020 General Election, said: "He who puts smiles on the faces of the needy and the less privileged in this festive season has done what is needful and pleasing to the Lord Almighty."

He asked them to accept his widow's might and support him to become the Member of Parliament to enable him to do more for the area.

He advised traditional authorities and the widows to take advantage of the Free Senior High School programme and send their children to school, adding; "It's only when the children get education that they will be able to take proper care of them".

He said the Government, through the Ghana COCOBOD, had invested heavily in the cocoa regeneration programme so the people should embrace it and take full advantage to get their diseased cocoa farms to be replanted.

Mr Amankwa said it was only the Government that had taken this bold step to replant all diseased cocoa farms in Ghana and urged the farmers to vote for him and President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections to continue with their good works.

Nana Ofori, the Odikro of Ntaasano, in a welcome address, said they were grateful to the DCE for the development they had seen so far under his administration.

He commended the parliamentary candidate for the wonderful gesture he had extended to the widows and appealed to all to rally behind him in the 2020 election.

The Dagaare Chief, Taanaa Manu, commended the DCE for the gesture and advised his subjects to give him all the support to win the MP slot.

