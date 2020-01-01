news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA



Koforidua, Jan. 1, GNA - Right Reverend Felix Odei Annancy, the Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church, has called on politicians to avoid pronouncement and activities that could divide the country.

He said things that unite the country are more than those that divide the citizens of the country and urged them to focus on issues that unite the country.

Right Reverend Annancy was speaking in his new year message at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

He expressed the hope that the year 2020 would be a successful year for the country and urged the youth to desist from anything that could lead to chaos and hold on to issues that unite the country.

Right Reverend Annancy urged them to look at their current standard of development and show appreciation to God for how far he has brought them.

