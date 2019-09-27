news, story, article

Yendi (NR) Sept 27,GNA - Bishop Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, Catholic Bishop of the Yendi Diocese has called on the Security Agencies to act swiftly on early warning signals to avoid escalations.

He said Dagbon was currently enjoying peace because of the critical roles various stakeholders played and urged them to continue in that direction to enhance growth and development.

Bishop Sowah Boi-Nai made the call during a workshop on sustaining peace in Yendi and its environs organised by Yendi Peace Centre and Funded by Drei Konigsaktion der Katholischen Jungschar (DKA) Austria, for the Security Personnel at his residence at Yendi in the Northern Region.

He expressed his appreciation for the great work the security did during the funerals of late Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV, Yakubu Abdlai Andani II and the subsequent enskinment of Ya-Na Mahama Abukari II.

He said people in Yendi and its surrounding areas now felt safe and free from numerous curfews that they experienced in the past and commended the security for quelling some skirmishes that occurred on Wednesday September 25 between traders at the Sambu market in the Mion District of the Northern Region.

Bishop Sowah Boi-Nai who is Patron of Yendi Peace Centre and also Vice Chairman of the National Peace Council noted that ethnic conflicts and disturbances in Dagbon and its environs emanated from Chieftaincy disputes, land demarcation and politics among others.

He mentioned other causes as false solidarity, bending the traditional rules and customs of Dagbon, lies and rumours, Political influence, influence of faceless, but influential people.

He called for the organisation of orientations for Security Personnel posted to the area for them to know much about the people of the area adding that the Centre would also organise a public forum to educate the people on appropriate behaviour on peaceful co-existence.

Bishop Sowah Boi-Nai said the people would appreciate to volunteer information anytime there was prompt action and appealed to the security to perform their duties impartially.

In his welcome address Mr Peter Atia, Secretary of the Centre said the Yendi Peace Centre was inaugurated in 2016 with Bishop as Patron with other executive members from the then Abudu and Andani Royal Families who started mediating the Dagbon conflict in 2005.

He said series of meetings were held with Chiefs, King makers, Royals including; the present Ya-Na who was the Chief of Kpunkpono, a village near Yendi and was later enskined Chief of Savelugu.

He said they performed neutrally with 155 meetings, workshops, mediation among others on the theme:“Sustaining Peace in Yendi and its environs” is He said the Centre would not take the current fragile peace granted hence the organization of workshops to put in place a mechanism that would enhance a sustainable peace in Yendi and Dagbon as a whole.

Reverend Fr Joseph Kofi Sukpe the Director of Yendi Peace Centre said all those who left the area because of the conflict were back to the area because of the peace.

He called on the people of Yendi and Dagbon as a whole not to do anything that will disturb the fragile peace.

Alhaji Majeed Mohammed, Vice Patron who chaired the function commended the Security Personnel made up of the Military, Ghana Fire Service, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service for attending the workshop.

He pledge to continue working with them to maintain law and order in the area.

