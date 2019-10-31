news, story, article

By Emilia Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R), Oct. 31, GNA - Ms Victoria Adu, the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive, has cut the sod for the commencement of work on three footbridges at Akim Oda.

The new concrete footbridges are to replace dilapidated wooden ones at Madarina, End Time and Owusu Memorial.

The dilapidated nature of the footbridges has placed the lives of the residents at risk whenever they use them.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms Adu said, the project is expected to be completed in six months.

She said the cost of the Madarina footbridge is GH¢190,842 while the End Time and Owusu Memorial footbridges are estimated at GH¢258,600.

Mr Kofi Afreh, a resident of Akim Oda, said the Madarina footbridge links about three communities to the main Akim Oda lorry park and expressed his joy that the footbridges were being constructed and residents would now feel safe walking on them.

GNA